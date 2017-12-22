Transcript for New information on the alleged Christmas terror plot in San Francisco

Now the other big story we're following tonight. The alleged terror plot in San Francisco. The FBI arresting a former marine recruit accused of planning to attack fisherman's wharf on Christmas day. Authorities say he was inspired by ISIS. Pierre Thomas with more. Reporter: The alleged target, San Francisco's fisherman's wharf on Christmas day, when it could be packed with holiday revelers. The FBI says this tow truck driver was secretly planning a yuletide massacre using bombs and guns. Everitt Aaron Jameson, accused of being an ISIS sympathizer. A man the FBI says celebrated the devastating vehicle attack in New York on Halloween that left eight people dead. Jameson allegedly telling an FBI informant, "I'm glad to know we muslims are finally hitting back." He is a former marine recruit and sharpshooter discharged for failing to disclose a history of asthma. Investigators say he described himself to the informant as a Muslim convert, adding, "This is what will make me more useful. I can blend in." And when the FBI searched his home they say they found firearms and a handwritten martyrdom note specifically mentioning president trump. Pierre Thomas joins us now from Washington. Pierre, does the FBI know how and when he allegedly became radicalized? Tom, apparently radicalized online. The FBI claims he posted ISIS propaganda on social media, including calls to kill Americans on this holiday season. Pierre, thanks so much Next tonight, president trump in mar-a-lago hours after

