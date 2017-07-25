Transcript for New information in the police shooting of a bride-to-be in Minneapolis

To the index of other news tonight, and a development into the officer-involved shooting to of a bride-to-be in Minneapolis. A newly obtained search warrant reveals the police report saying the woman approached the back of the police car, and slapped the vehicle before Justine damond was shot by an officer. It's unclear if she was the woman they were talking about in that report. The chain reaction crash involving a Lowe's truck in Missouri. It blasted through the intersection, and there were no serious injuries. It is under investigation. An airline apologizing after a pilot and flight attendant delaying the flight. Scheduled from New York's Laguardia airport to Portland, Maine, held up with that pilot and flight attendant began trading insults in the middle of the aisle. The two were replaced, and the plane left two hours later. It's under investigation. There is a stunning report linking football and brain injury. The research from Boston university looking at the brains of 202 deceased football players, and 80% showed cte of the former pros. 110 out of 111 of them met the criteria for the disease. This only includes brains that were volunteered for that study. And a passing to note tonight. Barbara snu tra. Widow of the late singer, frank Sinatra. Known as lady blue yois, she was married to Frank Sinatra until hid death, and she was 90 years old. When we come back here tonight, America strong. The little dog pulled from a

