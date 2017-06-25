Transcript for Injured Marine pushes forward to become a police officer

Finally tonight, the comeback. An injured marine who wouldn't stop serving or fighting in the toughest of times. Here's ABC's Eva pilgrim. Reporter: A new beginning -- but this moment, this dream, is also the end of a long journey for Chris Lawrence. Being a dad, being a marine and now being a Chula Vista police officer. Greatest moments of my life. Reporter: Lawrence grew up in Milwaukee. At 20, he decided to join the Marines. But while serving in Iraq, he was hurt in an ied explosion. His lower right leg amputated. His life forever changed. Lawrence determined, learned to walk again, learned to run, and N even learned to box. The former marine -- pushing forward with a new dream to be a police officer. I felt like he was the most able bodied person I've ever met because it's what's inside that ze fines him. So he's been challenged in his life and he's taken that and help has risen to the highest level so I just think that he's inspiring. Reporter: Lawrence -- thankful tonight for the opportunity -- to his fellow vets who inspired him. Hopeful he can give back to those in need. No doesn't have to be the answer. Keep putting in effort. Make a plan and you can achieve your goals. I looked at what I wanted to do and figured out how to do it. Eva pilgrim, ABC news, new York. We salute Chris Lawrence tonight. Thanks so much for watching. I'm Tom llamas in New York. Gma first thing in the morning. I will see you back here tomorrow night. Have a good evening. Good night.

