Transcript for A look inside the cabin where missing Tennessee teen was found

Next, we're learning more about the hiding place a teacher from Tennessee is accused of taking his former student while on the run. Take a look, a glimpse inside that secluded California cabin. ABC's Eva pilgrim with that. Reporter: Tonight, the family of the missing Tennessee teen, speaking for the first time since being reunited. We're all excited. It's like just pure joy. Reporter: 50-year-old tad Cummins in FBI custody and facing federal charges after allegedly kidnapping Elizabeth Thomas and going on the run for over a month. What is she like right now? Well, right now, she's -- I mean, in ways she's like herself. But in ways she's not. And that's kind of distressing to see her like that. It's troubling. Reporter: This as we are getting a look inside the remote California cabin where Elizabeth was finally found. The food I gave them. Reporter: Inside, plywood walls, leftover food sitting on bare floors, along with survival gear, toilet paper and very little else. No electricity or running water. The search warrant papers. Reporter: These documents left behind by investigators, listing some of the items seized as evidence -- bed rolls, socks, beer cans. The nationwide search began when they disappeared March 13 from Columbia, Tennessee. Two days later, video captured will them at a Walmart in Oklahoma City. They stayed at a commune. Officials caught up to that pair in the cabin. Where the caretaker said he saw an amber alert post and called authorities. Surrounded Cummins surrendered without incident. He's expected in federal court on Monday. He's facing a long list of state and federal charges. Taking a child across state lines alone could carry a ten-year sentence. Tom. Eva pilgrim for us tonight. Eva, thank you.

