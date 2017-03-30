Transcript for Intelligence suggests ISIS may have gained access to airport security screening equipment to test bombs

And we begin on new reporting tonight. The new terror concern involving laptops and electronics, and what ISIS might be trying to do. Testing those laptops that could be armed with explosives on airport security equipment. Can they get it through? We reported here on the new ban on that electronic equipment affecting direct flights to the U.S. The ban coming after new threat intelligence indicates that ISIS was working on smuggling explosives onto planes inside electronics. Tonight here, that new turn. The testing on airport equipment. ABC's senior justice correspondent Pierre Thomas, leading us off. Reporter: Tonight, we have a disturbing update on the story we first reported on the broadcast last week about ISIS developing bombs inside electronic devices, including laptops and iPads, that could be smuggled past airport security. Sources telling ABC news tonight that there's new intelligence suggesting ISIS may have gotten access to airport screening equipment to test their new bombs. We reported last week that law enforcement and intelligence officials had actually tested the new bombs, found them to be viable and then sent red teams to airports to see if they could be smuggled through security. It led to a series of security restrictions on electronic devices from a number of overseas airports. Pierre, we understand the concern here. We've seen what explosives in laptops can do to aircraft. Reporter: That's right, David. Look at this. A laptop bomb was detonated just last year. The big concern going forward tonight is that ISIS now has the capacity to develop bombs to rival those of Al Qaeda, which has been shown to show super creative designs, including in shoes, underwear and electronics, as well. David? Pierre Thomas tonight, thank you.

