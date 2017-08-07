Iraqi forces said to be in final battle for Mosul

Victory over ISIS in Mosul could be hours away -- with the help of American and coalition forces.
2:01 | 07/08/17

Transcript for Iraqi forces said to be in final battle for Mosul

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

