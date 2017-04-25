Transcript for Ivanka Trump makes her first official trip overseas

In her first overseas trip as presidential adviser, ivanka Trump getting a rough reception after saying her father is a champion of families. It was during the moment, the moderator asks her, did you hear that response from the crowd? How Ivanka Trump responds. Here's Linzie Janis. Reporter: Ivanka Trump stepping out on to the world stage. The president's most trusted side kick on her first trip abroad as assistant to the president. At a women's summit in Berlin. Your father, as the president of the United States, the American people, or your business? I am rather unfamiliar with this role as well, it's quite new to me. Reporter: Where she spoke about her signature issues, affordable child care and paid family leave. But the crowd's response, audible. He's been a tremendous champion of supporting families. And enabled them to thrive. The new reality -- You hear the reaction from the audience. I've heard the criticism from the media, and that's been perpetua perpetuated, but I know from personal experience, and the thousands of women who have worked with and for my father for decades are a testament to his belief and solid commitment to the potential of women and their ability to do the job as well as any man. Reporter: She's already joined her father alongside meetings with world leaders. And tweeted this photo sitting at the president's desk in the oval office. But a new poll, revealing 34% of Americans approve of having ivanka and her husband in high positions. Some protested her visit, others were intrigued. A very beautiful woman, and I understand, a very powerful one. I know her from being a rich lady in a rich family, and having her own business. Reporter: Ivanka addressed criticisms that she's too loyal to her father. I don't like the word accomplice. One of the things I value about my father, is that he curates ideas. Ivanka pushing back on a report that Eric Trump said she was the one who influenced her father's decision for the strike on Syria. What's her response? Reporter: She called it a flawed interpretation. Saying ultimately, his decision to act was made from the highest levels of government.

