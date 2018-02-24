Transcript for Jared Kushner status of temporary security clearance uncertain

Zachary, thank you. To politics and the big changes in effect tonight at the white house when it comes to security clearances. Will some of the president's closest advisers including his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, have their access blocked to key top secret documents. The president has said that's for white house chief of staff John Kelly to decide. A lot of questions around this issue and tonight the Democrats firing back with a memo of their own surrounding the Russia investigation. ABC's David Wright is at the white house for us tonight. Reporter: Tonight at the white house, a new standard for who gets access to the nation's most closely guarded secrets. No more access to documents classified as top secret unless you've passed a background check by order of chief of staff John Kelly. Some of the president's closest advisors, including trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, haven't passed a background check. Until he does, it's unclear what access, if any, he'll be given to top secret information. The president bristles at any suggestion he's been running the white house like a family business. Well, Jared's done an outstanding job. I think he's been treated very unfairly. He's a high-quality person. He works for nothing, just so -- you know, nobody ever reports that, but he gets zero. Reporter: Kushner and others were on temporary clearances, but the domestic abuse scandal surrounding former white house staff secretary rob porter prompted Kelly to clamp down. Trump says that's Kelly's prerogative. He's fine with it. General Kelly respects Jared a lot, and general Kelly will make that call. I won't make that call. Reporter: Tonight the nation gets its first glimpse at a document top secret until today that's been a huge source of contention in Washington. The house intelligence committee finally released a redacted version of the Democrats' point-by-point rebuttal to the so-called Devin nunes memo released weeks ago. Subject line, correcting the record, the Russia investigation. The nunes memo raised questions about the FBI's handling of some of the initial warrants for wiretaps. The Democrats insist the FBI and doj officials did not abuse the process to spy on the trump campaign, but much of the evidence they cite is blacked out. This afternoon Devin nunes addressed an annual gathering of conservative activists. We want it out because we think it is clear evidence that the Democrats are not only trying to cover this up but they're also colluding with parts of the government to help cover it up. David joins us live from the white house. President trump has just sent out a tweet blasting that democratic memo? Reporter: That's right. The president calls it a total political and legal bust. He insists that all this memo does is show that the FBI did not disclose that some of the Intel relied on for warrants came from intelligence that was paid for by the Clinton campaign. Again, hard to judge that though because of all the redactions, Tom. David Wright at the white

