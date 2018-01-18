Transcript for Judge berates former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar in court

Next tonight, to the emotional moments in court at the sentencing of that former usa gymnastics team doctor. Larry Nassar then complaining to the judge. He said, after so many victims addressed him in court, saying it was quote, detrimental to his mental health. Well, what the judge had to say about that. Here's ABC's linsey Davis tonight. Reporter: For three days now, more than 80 women have unleashed an onslaught of emotions directed at Larry Nassar. The life has literally been sucked out of me. Reporter: Today, even the judge took aim. Dismissing a letter from Nassar to the court, expressing concern about his mental ability to hear from all these accusers. Spending four or five days listening to them is significantly minor, considering the hours of pleasure you had at their expense. Reporter: More than 150 women have accused the former doctor for usa gymnastics team and Michigan state university of sexual abuse. Your days of manipulation are over. You are pure evil. Reporter: And this statement read aloud on behalf of olympian Mckayla Maroney, who claims usa gymnastics tried to buy her silence. If Michigan state university, usa gymnastics and the U.S. Olympic committee had paid attention to any of the red flags and Larry Nassar's behavior, I never would have been abused by him. Reporter: A new investigation by "The troit news" claims that more than a dozen msu employees were made aware of allegations of Nassar's abuse over 20 years. The focus of attention should be on the people who are telling their story and not on me or Michigan state. Michigan state released a statement saying any suggestion that the university covered up Nassar's horrific conduct is simply false. Nassar preyed on his victims, changing their lives in terrible wakes, end quote. Already, more than 100 women have expected to make victim impact statements, and more, David, are still asking for an opportunity to speak. All right, thank you.

