Transcript for Justice Department has until Monday to turn over any evidence supporting Obama wiretapping allegations

Next, major developments from the white house. Our correspondent asking president trump where is the proof? And revelations about Michael Flynn. Was he receiving money to lobby on behalf of a foreign government? Here's Jonathan Karl. Reporter: The house intelligence committee has given the justice department an ultimatum: Turn over all evidence, if any exists, that president Obama had trump tower wiretapped. The deadline, Monday. President trump made the extraordinary allegation without providing any proof. Today we pressed him for some. Thank you, press. Mr. President, any proof at all on the wiretapping? Thank you, press. Thank you, please head out behind you. Are you going to provide any proof? Reporter: FBI director James Comey, who briefed congressional leaders behind closed doors, has privately urged the justice department to say the wiretapping didn't happen. It comes as the department is investigating Russia's meddling in the election, and any ties to the president's aides. National security adviser Michael Flynn was fired for misrepresenting the nature of his conversations with the Russian ambassador. And now, another controversy. We've learned that at the height of the presidential campaign, a company with ties to the Turkey government hired Flynn to promote the interests of the Turkish government. It came shortly after Flynn's fiery speech at the Republican convention. Lock her up. That's right. Lock her up. Reporter: Three weeks later Flynn's firm was hired by the turkey-connected company for $530,000. He was simultaneously serving as a top adviser to the trump campaign, sitting in on classified intelligence briefings. On election day, Flynn published an article declaring, "We need to adjust our foreign policy to recognize Turkey as a priority. We need to see the world from Turkey's perspective." This week, Flynn officially filed as a foreign agent, and that's how the white house says the president learned of his work on Turkey's behalf. Are you saying the president was not aware that lieutenant general Michael Flynn was acting as a foreign agent when he appointed him to be national security adviser? Correct. And just remember you wouldn't know that until he filed, he didn't file until two days ago so therefore nobody would have known that because he hadn't filed as a foreign agent until two days ago. Reporter: Still, the white house acknowledges Flynn's lawyers told lawyers for the trump transition team that he might need to register as a foreign agent. But they insist Flynn never told trump himself. And Jon, something else. A lot of headlines, Jeff sessions asking for 40 to resign. Reporter: Well, senator Diane Feinstein put out a statement, saying I'm very concerned about this sudden and unexpected decision. But the justice department says there's nothing unexpected about it at all. New administrations typically replace most of not all of the U.S. Attorneys. They're political appointees.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.