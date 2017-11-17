Transcript for Kayla Moore defends her husband against allegations of sexual misconduct

Roy Moore's wife before the cameras today. A show of support with a group of women with her and Moore's wife on why president trump owes them. And Alabama's Republican governor with Tom llamas tonight. He asks her does she believe the women and how will she vote? Reporter: Eight women accuse Roy Moore of inappropriate behavior including sexual assault, most say it happened when they were teenagers, but tonight Kayla Moore is defending her husband. Wow we're in a battle who would've known -- Reporter: Moore surrounded by women supporters, insisting her husband never did anything inappropriate. He has always been an officer and a gentleman. He is a loving father and a grandfather. Most important, he is a Christian. Reporter: And sending a message to president trump, you're welcome -- I personally think he owes us a thank you. Have you noticed you're not hearing too much about Russia? Reporter: But Moore refused to take questions -- Mrs Moore, any message to the accusers? Any message about the allegations? Reporter: Like her husband only discussing the allegations on their terms. I'll quit standing when they lay me in that box and put me in the ground. Reporter: At his first news conference since the scandal broke, Roy Moore dodging questions. We followed him trying to get answers. His supporters outraged. You are the fake lying news from the swamp -- Look at the mob. These people are sick in desperate need of Jesus and they hate, hate, hate. Reporter: The latest poll shows Moore down, but the Alabama Republican party is still with him. So is the governor Kay Ivey who said today she'll vote for Moore despite the accusations against him. Are you gonna be proud of your vote for Roy Moore? Every alabamian has a right and duty to vote and I'm proud to vote. And do you believe any of the women who have brought accusations against Roy Moore? I certainly have no reason to disbelieve any of them. Tom, we heard the governor there, she says she has no reason not to believe the women but she made it clear she'll vote for Roy Moore. She want as Republican in the seat because she wants Republicans to hold a majority in the senate. We have heard from other Alabama officials and voters here in the state. Whether or not Roy Moore acted inappropriately for them he's the Republican with the best chance of winning. Tom, thank you. There are two major fires to

