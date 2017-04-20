Transcript for Kidnapped Tennessee teen found in remote cabin

All right, Terry Moran leading us off from. A nationwide manhunt for a teacher accuse odd of abducting his former student. The student found okay. Also founded two loaded handguns. Tad Cummins and student Elizabeth Thomas had been missing for a month. ABC's kayna Whitworth from California today. Reporter: Tonight, the ago agonyizing manhunt for that teacher and the student is over. Acting on a tip from a man who spotted Cummins' vehicle at a cabin in a remote part of northern California. More than 2,000 miles from where the two initially disappeared. Police aprehending Cummins after staking out the location for hours. Saying 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas soon will be reunited with her family. All we know that she's apparently healthy and unharmed. Knowing that our main concern is how is she emotionally and mentally? Reporter: The pair disappearing six months ago. He had recently suspended from his school after being investigating for an inappropriate relationship with a high school freshman. In an interview his wife told us 245 tad Han been helping Elizabeth. I think he was mentoring her and maybe just one bad decision started him off on a path that he didn't mean to go. Reporter: Spotted hundreds of mile from home in Oklahoma City. Surveillance cameras catching them in a Walmart, the last confirmed sighting of the two until today. It only takes one tip and this is yet another example of the value of to public helping us to rescue a kidnapping victim. Kayna Whitworth with us live tonight from California. What charges does Cummins now face? Reporter: David, Cummins faces both state and federal charges. Including taking a minor across state lines to have sex. That carries a mandatory minimum prison sentence of ten years if convicted. As for Elizabeth, authorities say she'll be home tomorrow. And her family saying, they are overjoyed. David. All right, kayna Whitworth with us tonight. Thank you. We turn next here this

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.