Last killer whale born into captivity at SeaWorld has died

More
The 3-month-old calf was born shortly after the park announced an end to its killer whale breeding program last year.
1:07 | 07/25/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Last killer whale born into captivity at SeaWorld has died

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48847127,"title":"Last killer whale born into captivity at SeaWorld has died","duration":"1:07","description":"The 3-month-old calf was born shortly after the park announced an end to its killer whale breeding program last year.","url":"/WNT/video/killer-whale-born-captivity-seaworld-died-48847127","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.