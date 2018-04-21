Transcript for Kim Jong Un under international spotlight after halting nuclear tests

Next to that surprise announce fkorea, Kim Jong-un voluntarily cag a hao those near tests and launches of intercontinental missiles. President trump calling it og all. Leader. Bukim's wordand motives are in international spotlight now.tonight, Terry Moran reports from Lon Reporter: "No more of these for now," that's the stunning promise from north Korean LE Kim Jong-un. With H sprise declion to a ruling party meeting that the isolated nation will suspend all ear and baistic mitect immediately.and, with a flourish, Kim added he will actually abolish a nuclear test site. "The nuclear test site has done its job," he said. This is an extraordinary announcemeh. Neseen any kd movement like this, any kind of concessions history of north koa. Reportesimp greeted Kim's announcement glee, tweeting, "This is very news for nokorea and the world. Biress! Look forwa to our summit." That summit,tatively S for late may or early June, a likely flexibility. But many analysts warn there's less tis meets the eye. Itot a permanent halt to testing, just a suspension. And North Korea has already aced much ofts nuclear a icbm goals. With missiles believed to be capable of reaching Moshe ntinental United States. The Y question to any de-nuclearization deal with North Korea, can tbe usd? The U.S. Is going to be rally skepcal of any N Korean statement. They have enaty. They have broken every promise that they'r made to us and to the south Koreans. So this will not just be trust burify, it wl be distrust but verify. And Terry Moran joins us now live. This concession from Kim Jong-un comes before the St hll ha with South Korea. Scheduled for nexiday. On theecond time in history thatders of norta and soutkorea will meet. The is to lessen some of the tensions between the countries. Ey also se a telephone hotline. But it also really an opportunity for the an esly the U.S. Government to get a good, long look at Kim Jong-un ctiplomat he heads toward that summit with president trump. Tom. Try Moran reporting from London tonight. Terry, thank you. Now to the life celebration

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.