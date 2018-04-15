Transcript for Former First Lady Barbara Bush in failing health

George's exclusive view with Comey, tonight at 10: P.M. On ABC. Next to theush family vealing Barbara busill no lo seek medical attention I the face of failing health.rcus Moore is in Texas with those details. Reporter: Tonight, former first lady Barbara Bush, failing th and no longer seekindical treaent. Just Hou ago, the family releasing a statement saying, "She will instfocus on comforca I, George Herbert Wal bush, do solemnly swear -- Reporter: Wife to one president, and mother to another, barbarais famous for her fieralty. I hated it when anyone criticized my brilliant husband and I was furious when they criticizy son. Reporter: And razorrp That same felhat I used to yell at to please pick up his room, to see him as president truly amazing. Eporter: Despite the political spotlight always shining on the bush dynasty, raising a famias remained herity. My dream for our family has alwaeen, they grow they get a good education, they'd be happily married or they find someone could happy with. Giac the count because they are so lucky and my dream has been answered. Marcus, what elseyou be able to learn about the former first lady's condition? Reporter: We've lea that Mrs. Bush has been suffering from congest heart failure and I at home, resting with her family.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.