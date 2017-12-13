Las Vegas shooting victim paralyzed after protecting girlfriend

California sheriff's deputy Jason McMillan fights to walk again at Craig Hospital in Denver.
1:58 | 12/13/17

Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Las Vegas shooting victim paralyzed after protecting girlfriend

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

