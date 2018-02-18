Transcript for LeBron James responds to Fox News anchor's criticism

Next tonight, the all-star showdown for Lebron James. Laura Ingraham accused of making telling him to shut up and dribble. Here's Eva pilgrim. Reporter: Tonight, Lebron James is not backing down. We will definitely not shut up and dribble. Reporter: Comments Fox News anchor Laura Ingraham made about him. After James criticized the president. The number one job in America, the point of person, is someone who doesn't understand the people. And really doesn't give a About the people. Keep the political commentary to yourself, or as someone once said, shut up and dribble. Reporter: That lighting up social media. Other pro athletes and fans jumping to James' defense, using the hashtag #wewillnotshutupanddribble. Many claim my line that Lebron should shut up and dribble was racist. What? If you're a white NBA player and you said that stuff that he said about Obama, you would never play again. Reporter: This isn't the first time James has been critical of the president. In September calling the president a "Bum" in a tweet saying, "Going to white house was a great honor until you showed up!" James actually thanked Ingraham saying she gave him another opportunity to talk about issues he thinks are important. She has invited him on her show. Tom? Thank you. Now to the olympics in south

