Transcript for LeBron James is the target of a possible hate crime

Next tonight, to Lebron James, speaking out just a short time ago, police say a racist slur was spray painted across his home. James is preparing for the NBA finals. Talking about his family and about race in America. Here's ABC's linsey Davis. Reporter: On the eve of game one of the NBA finals, Cleveland cavaliers star Lebron James is speaking out about vandalism at his L.A. Home. My family is safe. At the end of the day they're safe and that's the most important. Reporter: The front gate spray-painted with the "N" word. Racism will always be a part of the world, part of America, you know hate in America, specially for African Americans is living every day. Reporter: The graffiti on his estate has since been covered up. Being black in America is tough. And we got a long way to go. You know, for us as a society and for us as African-Americans until we feel equal in America. Reporter: The LAPD is investigating the incident as an act of vandalism and a possible hate crime. They also have E reason to believe the entire incident may have been captured on surveillance video. Next this ening, to never

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.