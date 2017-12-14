Transcript for Louisiana college freshman's fraternity hazing death

A heartwrenching appeal today after an alleged fraternity hazing death at Louisiana state university. This picture this evening, the last time max's mom saw her boy alive, when she dropped him off to start his freshman year. ABC's Amy robach tonight with his parents. Reporter: Three months after their son died following an alleged hazing incident at lsu, the parents of freshman max Gruver speaking out for the first time. This ouldn't have happened -- shouldn't happen to anybody. Reporter: Rea and Stephan Gruver sharing what they've learned about their son's final moments. They said they had worked on max for 45 minutes, but there was nothing they could do. Reporter: Police say 18-year-old max was taking part in a hazing ritual where pledges are forced to drink highly concentrated alcohol if they incorrectly answer questions about the fraternity. Max's blood alcohol level, .496. Six times the legal limit. Yeah. So, that night, I'm sure it W was -- it was enough to kill you. Reporter: The ten current and former fraternity members arrested. Could face charges ranging from misdemeanor hazing to negligent homicide, a felony. We were hook, line and sinker. Like our son made a great decision with this fraternity. Reporter: Max's parents say before he joined they went online to research the fraternity. There was no hazing. No hazing. It was an alcohol-free house. Reporter: What they weren't aware of, multiple complaints of excessive drinking and hazing at lsu's chapter and some members had been suspended. If we had found out just a year ago a fraternity had had a hazing incident, we might be like, with max, I don't know that this is the one for you. Reporter: This foe show showing them dropping him off at school for the last time. Little did I know -- That was the last time. I actually have a picture of the lastug. . That photograph of a mother saying good-bye to her son at school. The thing about this mother and father is they tried to do the research on this fraternity, but couldn't find the come flaunts. Reporter: That's right. That information wasn't available. Lsu has suspended the fraternity, revoked its charter. But the gruveres want to see serious change about these types of incidents and they want amnesty for anybody who speaks up when they see any form of hazing, David. All right, really heartbreaking stuff, Amy, thank

