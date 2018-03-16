Transcript for Loyola Chicago basketball team prays with 98-year-old Sister Jean before a big win

Finally tonight, America strong. The college basketball team caught up in March Madness and the 98-year-old superfan with her own power play. Reporter: Down by one with less five seconds, one incredible shot and Loyola Chicago with a historical win. The players, the fans, overjoyed. And after that game winning three-pointer, the star player, Donte Ingram, with a hug for one fan the whole team, the whole school, has grown to love. Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt, 98 years old, the school knows here simply as sister Jean. And they call her their secret weapon. Oh, I didn't know I was a secret weapon but I certainly know these fellas mean a lot to me. Reporter: An academic adviser and the Loyola Chicago team chaplain wearing her custom made Nikes. Just 5 feet tall right there in the huddle, reaching for that higher power before gametime. Good and gracious god, we're here today to beat Miami. Having her wisdom, it's amazing. She motivates us before the games. She prays for us. Repter: But it's more than prayers. The team says sister Jean emails them advice, even scouting reports. How fortunate are they to have their own personal guardian angel. Reporter: But sister Jean quick to thank someone else for that win. Thank god! Thank god you did it. Because we knew we would do it. And good luck to the ramblers. We know sister Jean will be rooting for them. Thanks so much for watching. I'm Tom llamas. I hope to see you right back here tomorrow night.row night. This is WCVB newscenter 5 at

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.