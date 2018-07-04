Transcript for Man detonates 2 explosive devices inside a California Sam's Club store

Next to the scare here at home in the aisles ofam club's in California. Two explosives went off in store. ABC's Marci gonzal with what happen next. Reporter: Tonight, police in southern California ey're trying to figure outhis man aldly set off two homemade bombs inside th Sam's Club. The explosions thurslighting up tisles, sending shoppers runng and smoke billowing througe store. It wasn't like shaking,thshaking big explosion, but it was a low D like boom. Reporter: Officchasing and lar arresting 49-year-old Hugo gonzaz. Police saying they found more bombing materials inside his R and here at his apartment. All of a sudden police me over and knocked on af our doors and we gotvacuated. Reporter: Policsay Gonzalez has a micriminal record but no known tieto terrorism. Be anng in this subject's past to indicate he'd do thin of activity. Why now? Why at this location? WHD he do this? Reporteonzalez is expected in T Monday to face multiple charges ING ignition of a destructive device D arson. He's beield on a million dollars' bail.

