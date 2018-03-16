Transcript for Man killed by a 35-pound boulder while driving down a California freeway

California. Police searching for a suspect accused of dropping a Boulder from a highway overpass smashing through the windshield of a family car below, and a young father and husband killed because of it. Here's ABC's kayna Whitworth. Reporter: Tonight a mother and wife pleading with the public for help after her husband was killed by a 35-pound Boulder while they were driving on a California freeway. If anybody saw anything, please help us. Reporter: Guadeloupe Gutierrez was driving her 23-year-old husband in the passenger seat, when police say their car was deliberately hit. That Boulder did not come off the side of the freeway and strike the vehicle. That Boulder was purposely moved and thrown from the overcrossing. Reporter: Gutierrez, pregnant with the couple's second child. Their 4-year-old daughter in the back seat when the basketball sized rock crashed through their windshield. We decided to have a second child about two weeks ago. We found out I was pregnant. He was so excited. Now he's gone.

