-
Now Playing: Man killed by falling boulder may have been intentional: Police
-
Now Playing: Authorities blow up boulder that was blocking traffic in Oregon
-
Now Playing: A passenger with a 2-year-old was ordered off a Southwest Airlines flight
-
Now Playing: Man killed by a 35-pound boulder while driving down a California freeway
-
Now Playing: A possible 4th nor'easter in 3 weeks to hit the East Coast
-
Now Playing: Prosecutors show jurors how Omar Mateen entered the Pulse nightclub
-
Now Playing: Traffic camera video shows the devastating moment of the Miami bridge collapse
-
Now Playing: United Airlines flight diverted after dog 'mistakenly' placed on the plane
-
Now Playing: OJ Simpson speaks out in 1st extensive interview in a decade
-
Now Playing: Powerful home explosion caught on camera in California
-
Now Playing: Woman feared for her life during 2015 so-called 'Gone Girl' kidnapping case
-
Now Playing: Couple wrongly accused in 'Gone Girl' kidnapping case breaks silence
-
Now Playing: Missing girl, 16, may have flown to Cancun with 45-year-old man: Police
-
Now Playing: Soviet-born Trump adviser on Russian election interference
-
Now Playing: Video shows father and toddler being kicked off plane
-
Now Playing: Supporters of gay HS football player drown out church demonstration against him
-
Now Playing: FIU student among victims of bridge collapse
-
Now Playing: Mudslide in Malibu may block road for several days
-
Now Playing: New lawsuit filed against California fertility clinic