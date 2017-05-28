Man pulls plug on bounce house, deflating it with kids inside

More
A man upset about the noise level at a neighboring child's birthday party unplugged the bounce house, causing it to collapse, trapping children inside.
1:25 | 05/28/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Man pulls plug on bounce house, deflating it with kids inside

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47697918,"title":"Man pulls plug on bounce house, deflating it with kids inside","duration":"1:25","description":"A man upset about the noise level at a neighboring child's birthday party unplugged the bounce house, causing it to collapse, trapping children inside.","url":"/WNT/video/man-pulls-plug-bounce-house-deflating-kids-inside-47697918","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.