Man being set free after more than 2 decades on death row

The California Supreme Court ruled the convictions were based on false evidence.
0:16 | 04/19/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for Man being set free after more than 2 decades on death row
To the prisoner being set free after more than two decades on death row a judge now ordering the immediate release of Vincente and ideas from San Quentin prison in California. He was convicted of rape and murder in 1993. The California Supreme Court ruling that the convictions were based on false evidence.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

