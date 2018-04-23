Man shot and killed by police in Ikea parking lot

Officers said he repeatedly pulled a rifle and allegedly started shooting.
0:14 | 04/23/18

Man shot and killed by police in Ikea parking lot
The deadly standoff near an IKEA in Grand Prairie, Texas a driver shot and killed by police in the parking lot officers say they were responding to a call. When he repeatedly pulled a rifle and eventually began shooting customers and IKEA staff huddling in the basement right there safety.

