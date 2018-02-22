Transcript for Manafort, Gates facing new charges from special counsel

A major new development in the Russia investigation. Special counsel Robert Mueller filing new charges against two former campaign officials, Paul manafort and Rick Gates. And the major question tonight, is Rick Gates considering entering a plea, cooperating with Mueller? Here's ABC's chief justice correspondent Pierre Thomas tonight. Reporter: Former trump campaign chairman Paul manafort, and his deputy, Rick Gates, tonight facing new charges as the special counsel turns up the heat in his investigation. A new 32-count superseding indictment just filed tonight, adding news charges of tax evasion and bank fraud to the previous charges of money laundering brought in October. Manafort and Gates accused of funneling $75 million into offshore accounts, then hiding $30 million of it from the treasury department. Much of the money allegedly coming from Ukrainian politici politicians with close ties to the Kremlin. Prosecutors say that manafort and Gates laundered millions and failed to pay taxes in order to live lavish lives, including spending more than half a million dollars at a clothing store in Beverly hills, and more than $200,000 on four range rovers. And they claim that some of the fraud took place while the two were part of the trump campaign. The new charges come in a highly decisive moment in the investigation, as questions mount if Gates will enter a plea deal and flip to cooperate with investigators. And Pierre Thomas with us tonight live from Washington. And Pierre, both manafort and Gates have pleaded not guilty, but you have reported here that Gates has been involved in talks about a possible plea deal and possible cooperation with Mueller? Reporter: David, until now, those talks have been inconclusive, but make no mistake, tonight, Gates is under incredible pressure. Even before these new charges, he was facing up to 20 years in prison, and, David, he has a very young family.

