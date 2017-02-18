Transcript for Manhunt intensifies for suspect in double homicide

Next to Indiana, and the intensifying double homicide investigation. Stepping up the man hunt for the suspect behind the death of two teenage girls. Out on a hike northwest of Indianapolis. Bikers rallied in the girls' hometown of delphi in support of the search. ABC's Stephanie Ramos has the latest. Reporter: Tonight, the murders of two teens has the small town of delphi, Indiana, desperate for answers. We are a very close-knit, small community, so this hits very hard. Reporter: 13-year-old Abigail Williams and 14-year-old liberty German were dropped off for a hike on a popular nature trail last Monday. An hour later, liberty Snapchats this photo of Abby walking across a bridge. It was the last time they were heard from. Police say their bodies were found less than a mile away in rough wooded terrain. We're checking the cellphones. We're checking the social media places. We're looking at every possible option. Reporter: It's been nearly a week and still no suspects, but investigators want to talk to this man -- seen in the area at the same time as the girls. We have no suspects at this point in time. And we need information. Reporter: Police searching this home in delphi Thursday night, coming up with nothing, leaving a community on edge. I think it's terrible. Makes me sick to my stomach, going down to the bridge thinking one of my friends died down there. Reporter: Murders in delphi are rare, let alone two. With the assistance of the FBI, police are hoping to get answers soon. Tom. Stephanie, thank you.

