Transcript for Manhunt underway for murder and carjacking suspects in Houston

To the index of other news tonight. The manhunt under way in Houston at this hour. Police releasing video of a deadly shooting and carjacking. One person killed. Another wounded. A driver and her 11-month-old niece pulled from their mini van. Three suspects on the loose. The women and child were not hurt. Tonight, we hear from the hero security guard in the las Vegas massacre. Speaking out for the first time on "Ellen. Kws after being the first person on the gunman's floor, Jesus campos telling Ellen what he heard. I heard rapid fire and at first I took cover. I felt a burning sensation. I went to go lift my pant leg up and I saw the blood. That's when I called it in on my radio that shots had been fired. That man next to campos, an engineer at the hotel. Campos saved his life. And that passenger jet coming very close to the tower. Apparently on purpose. The pilots of an air Berlin flight suspended for performing a fly-by in dusseldorf, Germany. Passengers and witnesses screaming. Apparently they were marking the airlines last overseas flight. The pilots said they wanted to make an emotional good-bye. When we come back here

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.