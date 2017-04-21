Transcript for Massive power outage causes crippling blackout in parts of San Francisco

Massive blackout crippling an American city for hours Howard knocked out to tens of thousands workers trapped in elevators hospitals quickly moving to back up power. Traffic during rush hour coming to a chaotic called a major fire at a substation authorities say it was a massive failure train passenger suddenly in the dark. When do watchers trapped on the side of this building here no electricity to raise or lower the scaffolding. We're Cruz tonight racing to restore power ABC's nick walk is in San Francisco leading us off. Confusion and gridlock. Across San Francisco a massive power as it. Jamming intersections. Shutting down and businesses getting some 90000 Pacific gas and electric customers in all. First responder calls started pouring in a red 9 AM. That are out here. A. Hospitals forced to use the power generators those window washers stuck high in the air stranded. This jewelry store pulling everything. Out of its case it. Firefighters say they responded to nearly 101000 Coles from people scratch. In elevators yes elevator exiled pro Obama was talking here. While many others were forced to evacuate buildings by. Fleeing dance there. Though power just went how about ten minutes ago the lights went out experience what it's flat this intersection hours three hours. I'm talking traffic light that snarling vehicles and grinding the city to a halt at least trying to keep order. Street by street one underground subway riders used flashlights to find there way act. PG&E saying the coals are yet to do with this equipment fire at their substation. Firefighters working to battle the blaze inside while smoke can be seen escaping from the side and Ruth. What we have right now is insulation that still smoldering. Trying to who lived. David fully one. Wore her of the traffic lights in this city went out today and you know San Francisco relies on electricity more for transport and some other places. Got the cable car behind me. This one has been stranded here since 9 o'clock this morning they're the trolley buses that this guy isn't going anywhere the cables aren't empowered. The lights mr. Ladd at this intersection. He is bills friend but of course they the priority getting the lights on. When the fund guys that all right nick watt leading us off tonight nick thank you.

