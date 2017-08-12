Transcript for Massive winter storm stretches from Texas to Maine

Good evening. We begin with the raging wildfires, six in the south and east tonight a massive winter storm on the move right now. From Texas all the way up through the northeast. More than 70 million Americans will get hit with this. Tonight right into the weekend. Snow falling on Georgia highways. A 20 car pileup. Drivers warned about black ice. A FedEx truck overturned in North Carolina and deicing planes. Hundreds of flights delayed or canceled at this hour. Steve osunsami leads us off. Reporter: The cold fist of winter weather stretches from Texas to Maine tonight, and nearly 70 million people will have to get through the freeze and ice this evening. In San Antonio this 20 car pileup. Parts of Texas are seeing half a foot of snow. Some places that haven't seen snow in eight years. This looks like it's from the northeast but it's Louisiana. Snow as far as the eye can see. . Near Asheville North Carolina, the deliveries from the fed-ex truck might be coming a little late. Stay off the road if you don't have to be. Because the danger level starts to rise as the temperature starts to drop. Reporter: This was Buffalo New York where they're supposed to be used to this, a jacknifed tractor trailer that's not going anywhere tonight. It is snowing and it is sticking. Reporter: Authorities are closing slick roads in parts of northeast Alabama and across Atlanta. They're calling it slushpocolypse, with more than 700 flights cancelled and more than 800 delayed at the international airport, and a line of planes like this one, needing deicing. Schools let out early today here. The city is nearly shut down, and traffic came to a crawl. Reporter: Thousands across the south are in the cold without power tonight. Nearly 30,000 at one point in Alabama alone. Let's go live to Steve tonight in Atlanta. You mentioned the cancellations and this is going to March northward? Reporter: Yes, David. Our weather team tells me all of this snow, ice and sleet is heading towards the northeast from philly to New York. The midatlantic is going to see this tomorrow and throughout the day tomorrow. Here in Atlanta they're expecting another inch or two of snow and this of course is happening to a city that has very few snowplows and snow trucks to clear it all away. Be very careful in the east coast and south, Steve, thanks. We are back from California

