Transcript for A memento from the Space Shuttle Challenger wreckage makes its way home

Finally tonight, mission accomplished for a family, the space program, and a soccer ball linking one Texas community. It's an image seared in our memory. The crew of the space shuttle challenger heading to the launch pad. On this trip astronaut Ellison onizuka taking a soccer ball signed by his daughter Janelle and her fellow teammates from clear lake high school in Texas. And then this image, which we will never forget. Challenger exploding 73 seconds after liftoff. The shock in the nation has given way to grief. On a Florida beach they are gathering the bits and pieces. The driftwood of tragedy in space. Reporter: One of the items recovered in the accident debris, that soccer ball. You can still make out the team's message -- "Good luck shuttle crew 1986." They didn't really tell you too much at the time, so I didn't know what was recovered. Reporter: The ball made its way back to clear lake high school until another astronaut, colonel Shane Kimbrough, whose children also went to that school, asked if he could take something into space. I was asked to fly this soccer ball to space and get it to the destination it was intended. Reporter: Colonel Kimbrough carried the ball into orbit. Here it is floating in the international space station. 30 years later, mission accomplished. Colonel Kimbrough brought that ball back to clear lake high school, and right by Janelle onizuka's side, the same friends that were by her side back then, her soccer team from 1986. And now it's my distinct honor to present it back to the onizuka family. For Shane to take it back, it not only was a mission complete, but it also added a lot of closure. Knowing that that was the only thing that got returned back to space, and it fulfilled that one particular expedition. The ball now back at the high school. Thanks so much for watching. I'm Tom llamas in New York. "Gma" first thing in the morning. David Muir right back here tomorrow night. Have a great evening.

