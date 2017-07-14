Transcript for Two men facing homicide charges in disappearance of 4 Pennsylvania men

As he joins our team, welcome. And authorities revealing what they say played out on the property after four young men vanished outside Philadelphia. The prime suspect confessing, and investigators now offering other details. His cousin, allegedly helping him murder the other three men, and allegedly burying them on the property. Eva pilgrim, at the courthouse tonight. Reporter: Tonight, prosecutors say cosuo Dinardo, the man now charged with killing these four men and burying their bodies on his family's farm, lured them with the premise of a drug deal. And they say he had an accomplice. His cousin, Sean Kratz, arrested overnight. We did find three of those young men buried deep within the ground under an old oil tank that was converted into a cooker, about 12 1/2 feet down. Reporter: Dean Finocchiaro, Tom Meo, mark Sturgis, and Jimi Patrick had been missing for over a week. Authorities laying out a twisted timeline of events. They say on July 5th, Jimi Patrick went to Dinardo's property to buy marijuana. They walked to a remote part of the sprawling farm and Dinardo murdered Patrick with a .22 caliber rifle, burying him in a six-foot hole. Two days later, they say, Dinardo meets Dean Finocchiaro on the property for another pot deal. This time, bringing along Sean Kratz, they walk to this barn where Kratz shoots Finocchiaro in the head. Later that day they say Dinardo and Kratz meet Tom Meo and mark Sturgis at the property, shooting them both in the back. Firing at Sturgis as he tries to flee. A neighbor hears the gunfire. It was literally almost like somebody was hunting people down in the woods. Like chasing them, and was really trying to fire enough shots to hit them. Reporter: Prosecutors say they tried to burn the bodies in a large metal tank, ultimately burying them in that 12-foot grave. I'm sorry. Reporter: Dinardo, who has a history of mental illness, apologizing to cameras last night. Eva back with us live. And they're still hunting for a motive in this case? Reporter: That's right. The D.A. Says we may never know. Both men due back in court July 31st David?

