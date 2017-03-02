Transcript for Military Officials Examine Embarrassing Mix-Up Involving Terror Raid in Yemen

There are new questions about a piece of video released by the Pentagon after the deadly terror raid in Yemen. A Navy S.E.A.L. Was killed. The U.S. Military releasing the bomb making video. It was learned that video was online and available for everyone to see since 2007. Here's Martha Raddatz. Reporter: It is highly unusual for the Pentagon to release intelligence they find in a raid and, in this case, highly embarrassing. The video clips, according to a central command press release, were on a computer seized in the raid and include do-it-yourself lessons for aspiring bomb makers, urging them to attack the west. All true. But all known. The video is nearly ten years old and has been available on the web since 2007. It's unfortunate that they rushed to get something out to show that this was a useful raid and ended up undermining their credibility. Reporter: Centcom quickly removed the video after realizing it was publicly available. But its release comes as the Pentagon intensifies a review of civilian casualties in the raid. The seals met fierce resistance from Al Qaeda fighters in the compound, purportedly seen here, who appeared to know the Americans were coming. S.E.A.L. William Ryan Owens was killed and three other Americans wounded. President trump flew to Dover air force base with his daughter ivanka this week to receive Owens' body. His first casualty as commander in chief. Martha, did the Pentagon explain why it posted the video in the first place? If it was under any pressure to put the video up? Reporter: First of all, they didn't realize it was already public. They said they posted it to show what Al Qaeda is up to every day. They said there was no pressure from the white house or anyone else. Thank you. President trump, finishing the week with another round of

