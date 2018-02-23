Transcript for Missouri governor charged with 1st-degree felony invasion of privacy

Tonight, the governor of Missouri is dismissing calls to step down facing a felony charge stemming from an affair. Here's ABC's Lindsey Davis. Reporter: Amid growing calls for his resignation, the governor of Missouri tonight is fighting for his political life. I'm very disappointed in the governor's actions to the point we are at today. Reporter: Eric greitens was arrested yesterday after a grant gra grand jury charged him with invasion of privacy, alleging the governor "Knowingly photographed his mistress in a state of full or partial nudity without the knowledge and consent of her." And uploaded it in a way that allowed access via a computer. I'm a very proud husband and father. Reporter: Greitens, who ran on a platform of family values, admitted in January to having an affair before he was governor. I'm Eric greitens. Reporter: But he denies claims made by his mistress and her ex-husband that he bound her hands, blindfolded her and took a partially nude photo of her to use as blackmail to keep her silent. There was no blackmail, there was no violence. The mistake that I made was that I was engaged in a consensual relationship with a woman who wasn't my wife. Reporter: His wife has said she's forgiven him for the affair and that they've emerged stronger. Tonight the governor is vowing to fight back. The charges against the governor are baseless and unfounded. Reporter: Greitens was released but still faces a felony charge. He says his case is all about politics, but today he did step down from his position with the Republican governors association. His lawyers are trying to get this case dismissed. Lindsey, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.