Transcript for 'It was my mistake': Facebook CEO speaks out on privacy scandal

Next, Facebook's privacy scandal. Larger than first reported. On a conference call this afternoon, CEO Mark Zuckerberg with the new number and their plans to protect users private information. ABC's chief business and economics corresndent Rebecca Jarvis has more. Reporter: Tonight, Facebook revealing up to 87 million peoplemostly in the U.S., may have had their information improperly shared with political con culting firm Cambridge analytica. Far more than the 50 million initially suspected. Today, CEO mark zuerberg in a call with reporters acknowledging the company didn't focus enough on preventing abuse. We didn't take a broad enough view of what our responsibility is and that was a hugeistake. And it was -- it was my miste. Reporter: Starting Monday, Facebook will tell users if their information was shared may have been shared with Cambridge analytica, by adding a link at the top of the news feed. The tech titan also announcing several other changes, including restricting access for third party apps and deletg phone and text logs after a year. Tom, Mark Zuckerberg says that 87 million figure is the maximum number of people impacted. Cambrie analytic responding tonight that they accessed the data of no more THA 30 million people and deleted it when they were contacted by Facebook.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.