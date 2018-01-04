Transcript for Mom and daughter rescue high school student from kidnap attempt

Time now for the "Index." A 20-year-old in Louisville, Kentucky, is in stable condition after a traffic stop gunfight with police. Body cam showing officers responding to a suspicious vehicle call. Elijah Eubanks refusing orders to get out of the car, asking why he's being harassed. An officer opens the door and Eubanks is seen raising a hand. An officer yelling, "Gun," and then shots ring out. Police recovered a revolver they say Eubanks fired. Neither officer was injured. A high school student in Houston with a guardian angel to thank after a thwarted kidnap attempt. A mom named Cecilia and her daughter telling a young woman to get in their car after watching her fight off a kidnap suspect on her walk home from school. The mom hits the gas. A ten-minute chase. Police called. They finally box the suspect in. Police taking him into custody, and he's facing several charges. That mom saying god had a plan that day. And a widespread data breach hitting a pair of major retailers. The personal information for Saks fifth avenue and lord and Taylor customers compromised. Parent company Hudson's bay did not reveal how many accounts were affected. But the disclosure made after a hacking group last week was allegedly shopping a stash of 5 million stolen debit and credit cards, many of them tied to the retail breach. And, they're going to need a bigger boat. A monster great white shark stalking police in a rubber raft off the southern coast of Australia. The moment caught on camera. The beast looming larger than the two-man dinghy. They nicknamed the shark Noah. We're happy to report the close encounter with this real-life "Jaws" ended there.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.