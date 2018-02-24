Transcript for Mother and daughter in a violent shootout with an armed robbery

Americans who support gun rights may point to our next story as a reason why. The incredible scene in Oklahoma caught on surveillance, a man armed with a shotgun confronting a mother and daughter inside of their store but the women didn't back down. They grabbed their guns. Here's ABC's Zachary keisch with the late details. Reporter: He was armed and dangerous. Police say that's a thief strapped with a shotgun, robbing this Tulsa, Oklahoma liquor store. It looks like he's about to get away with it but watch. As the crook turns away, the mother/daughter duo grab guns of their own, mother Tina takes aim and fires multiple rounds. I saw the shotgun and saw him and started to shoot. Reporter: The alleged robber returns, shot in the leg and limping but he won't give up. We were wrestling for the gun. My thoughts were just empty the gun, empty the gun, empty the gun. That's all I could think of was just to empty the gun. Reporter: He wrestles the gun away, pistol whips her and tries to go after her daughter Ashley Lee. I just wanted him to get out of there and he just kept coming back at me, kept coming back. Reporter: Just like a scene out of a movie, she squeezes off a round at point blank range. Mother and daughter fighting for their lives, finally able to run out of the store to safety. Tina says her daughter won't be working there anymore. As for the suspect, he's in police custody in the hospital. Now police say he could be connected to at least ten other robberies in the area. Tom. Incredible moments on video and incredible bravery. Zachary, thank you.

