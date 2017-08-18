Transcript for Mother of Heather Heyer 'won't talk to Trump'

We reported here this week on the packed auditorium in charlottesville. Tonight, that mother, asked by robin Roberts, has she heard from president trump, and does she want to? Here's Mary Bruce. Reporter: Inside that packed memorial, a mother, grieving and defiant. They tried to kill my child to shut her up. Well, guess what. You just magnified her. Reporter: In the days since Heather was killed, president trump has spoken out. But not to the mother Susan. For the first time, she explains why. This is new territory for you and for this to so tragically happen and bring your daughter and your family into the spotlight and people reaching out, including, we understand that president trump has reached out. Have you talked to him directly yet? I have not and now I will not. At first I just missed his calls. The call, the first call looked like actually came during the funeral. I didn't even see that message. There were three more frantic messages from press secretaries throughout the day and I didn't know why that would have been on Wednesday and I was home recovering from the exhaustion of the funeral. And so I thought, well, I'll get to him later. So I hadn't really watched the news until last night. And I'm not talking to the president now. I'm sorry. After what he said about my child and it's not that I saw somebody else's tweets about him. I saw an actual clip of him at a press conference equating the protesters like Ms. Heyer with the kkk and the white supremacists. You can't wash this one away by shaking my hand and saying I'm sorry. Is there something, though, that you would want to say to the president? Think before you speak. And Mary with us live from the white house. The words making headlines throughout the day. Is there any response from the president or white house? Reporter: The white house says their thoughts and prayers continue to be with her and her family. T they won't say whether the

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.