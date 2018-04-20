Mourners pay their respects to Barbara Bush

Women and their daughters arrived, wearing pearls as a tribute to the former first lady.
04/20/18

And celebrating and honoring Barbara Bush tonight her casket placed at saint Martin's episcopal church in Houston. And right there with so many former president George H. W. Bush or husband of 73 years. Surprising the mourners greeting them as they've paid their respects. Many women mothers and daughters wearing her signature paroles as a tribute to cover the funeral for Barbara Bush takes place tomorrow and we'll cover right here at ABC.

