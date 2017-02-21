Transcript for Multiple teens fall through ice in Central Park

playing out last night, and it was more dire than first thought. Seven young people had fallen through the ice, and were trapped in the water. Perfect strangers then jumping in. Here's ABC's Linzie Janis. Reporter: Tonight this new video showing the moments surrounding that terrifying scene in New York City's central park. A group of teenagers ignoring warnings playing on an iced over pond. Posing for a selfie. And then in an instant the ice breaks open. The boys thrashing in the freezing water. They got together so I assume they became heavier and so the ice couldn't handle it. Reporter: Lourdes Cuevas and her family, tourists from south America, were filming the teens and took this selfie. They say when the ice gave way, they say they ran to get a rescue ladder. Did you think they might not survive? Yeah, we did. Reporter: Lourdes' husband holding the ladder, while another man jumped into the freezing water rescuing the boys one by one. The one in the back, there was a moment where I was like I can't, I'm not going to get to him, he's too far out. I grabbed the backpack, and I could feel there was a body on it. If I didn't grab him, a second later he was -- he was gone. Reporter: Within minutes emergency crews on the scene, rushing the boys to a hospital. I started drowning, so I just swam to the ice and I was holding on and a guy grabbed me out the water. Reporter: David, we are told one of the teens is in the hospital tonight, but he is expected to make a full recovery, David. Linzie, thank you. Next this evening, the FBI arresting a former army man from

