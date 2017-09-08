Transcript for Mystery arson in Milwaukee neighborhood

We turn to the explosion in a Milwaukee neighborhood. Already a ruin by the time firefighters arrived. ABC's Alex Perez from the scene tonight. Words cannot describe this fire. Reporter: The mysterious, middle of the night explosion rocking this Milwaukee neighborhood. Flames shooting 75 feet high. Everybody come in on 24th place. The fire is on 24th street, 24th street. Oh, my god. Reporter: It was about 3:50 A.M. When keyjuana Wyatt heard the loud boom that jolted her out of bed. Still shaking, she took out her phone, recording the inferno. Lord Jesus, it just fell! I was concerned about our house catching on fire. I was worried about our house catching on fire, the back of the house catching on fire. Reporter: The home, which was under renovation, completely leveled. We did see the basement block had been bulged out, which would be indicative of something happening internally forcing those blocks out. Reporter: Tonight, arson investigators are sifting through debris hunting for answers. And David, you can see what's left of this home. Investigators here still on the scene. No official cause just yet, but luckily, no one was home at the time. David? Just a stunning scene there. Alex, thank you. We turn next here tonight, the first hurricane of the season gaining strength at this hour. Hurricane Franklin with 75 mile-an-hour winds growing in the gulf of Mexico tonight. Already felt near cancun, on track to slam ashore later this evening. Allegation tonight, Noah forecasters advising their outlook on what could be a, quote, extremely active season with 14 to 19 named stormed. Including 5 to 9 hurricanes, and up to five of them major. Let's bring in rob Marciano tonight. Where is this hurricane tonight? It has warm weather underneath it, and that's why we have seen so many storms so far this season, and that's active as you mentioned. In the southern gulf of Mexico, 75 mile-an-hour winds, and we expect more, but a category 1 storm at land storm, and then the Mexico, flooding rain and mud slides. We're worried closer to home, off the coast of Florida, and another one rolling toward the Bahamas. That has a better chance of developing here, potentially threatening the U.S. Coastline. This could be the most active in seven years. Thank you. Next tonight, to new fallout this evening after the senate's

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.