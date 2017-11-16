Transcript for Mystery buyer pays record-shattering $450 million for rare Leonardo da Vinci painting

Finally tonight here, forget the da Vinci code, the new mystery tonight. Who paid $450 million for this? Tonight, someone somewhere is the new owner of this. A painting by Leonardo Dda Vinci. Few than 20 of his paintings are known to exist. And this is the only one in private hands. Auctioned off at Christie's in New York overnight. We move to the "Savior of the world." Reporter: Right hand raised in a blessing. King Charles I of England. The painting was known of but it was thought the painting was lost or destroyed, resurfacing in 1900. A photograph taken of it around that time. Ten years ago, the painting sold for $10,000. A restoration. And last night, bidding started at a mere $75 million. 200 million is bid. At 200 million. At 200 million. 200 million. Please. 200 million is bid. Reporter: Didn't stop there. Give me 290, Alex? 300. I thought so. 300 million. Reporter: But wait. 50. Reporter: Finally, at 350 million, anyone else? At 350 million, looking for another bid -- 400. 400 million. 400 million is the bid. Selling here at Christie's $400 million is the bid -- and the piece is sold. 400 million, plus a mere 50 million in fees. Back it in, Johnny. Thank you for watching here tonight. We wish. We'll see you back here

