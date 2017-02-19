Transcript for Mystery man now main suspect in murders of 2 Indiana girls

And it feels like April and may, and it will last throughout the week. Tom? Thank you. Tonight, state place say a mystery man seen nearby is the main suspect in the killing of two girls. Here's Mara schiavocampo. Reporter: Tonight, police on the hunt for that man now suspected in the murders of Abby Williams, 13, and liberty German, 14. The teens' deaths leaving the community shaken and scared. It all started Monday. The girls going for a hike, dropped off by a relative at this trail in delphi, Indiana. About an hour later, liberty Snapchats this photo of Abby walking across a bridge. Then, silence. Neither appearing at 3:00 P.M. When they were to be picked up. Their bodies found the following day, less than a mile from the trail. Their families devastated by the shocking discovery. Our minds at this stage are stirred in the deepest sorrow one can imagine. Reporter: Then Wednesday, investigators releasing those photos, saying the suspect appears to be a white male, wearing blue jeans, a blue coat, and a hoodie, seen walking on the trail around the time the girls went missing. Tonight, saying he is suspected of having participated in the murders. He's going to have some history with the trail and with the area. It's not something that someone probably traveled from a distance away. They knew the trail was there, just happened to be on it that day. Reporter:, investigators remaining tight-lipped tonight, still not saying how the girls were killed. Their funerals held today.

