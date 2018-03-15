Transcript for NASA study reveals gene changes between twin astronauts

Finally tonight here, this question. Does a year in space really change you? And liftoff. Reporter: For nearly a year, commander Scott Kelly living onboard the international space station. His twin brother, a retired astrona astronaut, mark Kelly, back on Earth. We watched Scott Kelly and the spacewalks, the selfie. Wasabi peas, the carrots, the game of ping-pong with the ball of water. Nasa studying the effects of space on the human body, and they were going to compare Scott to his twin brother, mark, when he got back. And tonight, the results in. Could it be that space has altered that, even slightly? Nasa tonight suggesting that that year in space activated so-called space genes. They witnessed a 7% change in gene expression. Meaning 7% of Scott Kelly's genes did not return to their original state. We already knew Scott was two inches taller when he landed. He's back to Normal. He was also lighter than mark, losing muscle. That's back, too. But the genes in the study, not a perfect match anymore. And tonight, Scott Kelly joking "I no longer have to call mark my identical twin brother anymore." Thank you for watching here tonight. I'm David Muir. ???

