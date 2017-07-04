Nationwide manhunt for alleged gun thief suspected of plotting mass violence

More
Last seen in Wisconsin, Joseph Jakubowski allegedly made several threats and is considered to be "armed and highly dangerous."
1:16 | 04/07/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Nationwide manhunt for alleged gun thief suspected of plotting mass violence

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46664216,"title":"Nationwide manhunt for alleged gun thief suspected of plotting mass violence","duration":"1:16","description":"Last seen in Wisconsin, Joseph Jakubowski allegedly made several threats and is considered to be \"armed and highly dangerous.\"","url":"/WNT/video/nationwide-manhunt-alleged-gun-thief-suspected-plotting-mass-46664216","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.