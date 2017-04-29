Netflix allegedly hit by 'The Dark Overlord' hackers

Ten new episodes of the hit show "Orange is the New Black" were reportedly leaked online more than a month before its release.
1:33 | 04/29/17

Transcript for Netflix allegedly hit by 'The Dark Overlord' hackers
We're back now with a hacker reeking havoc on the entertainment business holding Netflix hostage. And now TV networks could be on the hit list. Marci Gonzalez reports. We all good. Reporter: Tonight, Netflix hit by hackers. Ten new episodes of the streaming service's hit show "Orange is the new black" reportedly leaked online more than a month before their scheduled release. The hacking group "The dark overlord" claiming they uploaded the episodes from the upcoming season five to an illegal file sharing service after they say Netflix didn't pay a ransom. Netflix telling variety, "We are aware of the situation," blaming the breach on "A production vendor used by several major TV studios" having "Its security compromised." And tonight, a new threat -- the hackers also claim to have unreleased shows and movies from other companies, tweeting -- "Who is next on the list? Fox, ifc, natgeo, and ABC. Oh, what fun we're all going to have." I think it's a wakeup call for the rest of Hollywood. Reporter: This the first major entertainment breach since Sony was hacked in 2014, those cyber criminals making executives' and stars' e-mails public and releasing movies, including "Annie" and "Fury" before their scheduled premiers. The site the Orange is the new black were posted on is illegal. So ABC couldn't independently verify the claims but Netflix says the FBI is investigating. Tom. Thank you. Still ahead, the summer

