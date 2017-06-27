Transcript for New York City subway riders evacuated from 4 trains after emergency brake incident

Next to the rush hour nightmare here in New York City. An accident in the subway, plunging passengers into the dark. Hundreds of people on board. Some of them suffering injuries before getting back to the surface. The trouble rippling across the system, delaying thousands of riders on their way to work. ABC's Adrienne Bankert on the panic underground. Everybody come down this way! Reporter: Tonight, underground rail chaos, hundreds of panicked New York City subway passengers fleeing a train derailment in dark tunnels filled with smoke. I saw the power went off and the train started jumping up and down. You could see sparks out the window. Reporter: Officials say two cars of a jam packed "A" train, came off the tracks, careening into a wall when the emergency brakes engaged. The side of this car, ripped open, tracks and signals damaged. We got a go this way. That's where the smoke is coming from. Reporter: Smoke created by trash on the tracks catching fire, people knocking out windows to get air and get out. Using their cell phones as flashlights. The train bucked forwards. It backed backwards, and in the process of doing that, two of the cars derailed and scraped the side of the wall. Reporter: At least 34 passengers are treated for minor injuries. This comes as the businesses transit system is under fire for long delays and cancellations. Frustrating riders and highlighting a crumbling underground infrastructure. Service has been partially restored at this station. Though investigators want to know who hit the brakes and why. They say it doesn't appear to be a failure of parts or equipment.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.