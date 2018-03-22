Transcript for Newborn reunited with parents after being taken by Native American tribe

Next tonight, to Florida, where a newborn at a Miami hospital was taken former parents by tribal police. The baby's mother is a member of an Indian tribe. Her father is white. Tonight, why they took the child, and do they have the right to do it? Here's ABC's Victor Oquendo. Reporter: 2-day-old Ingrid in the arms of her adoring mother, Rebecca Sanders, a member of the miccosukee Indian tribe. The father, Justin Johnson, nearby. A happy family, until police moved in and took the infant from a Florida hospital. A police officer and a few security guards came in the room, asking me if I knew what was going on and I said, "I don't know what going on." And he told me that I no longer have custody of my daughter. Reporter: The baby's grandmother, Betty osceola, taking custody after having the miccosukee tribe issue this tribal order. Sanders says her mother didn't want the baby to grow up with a white father. The grandmother claiming Johnson was abusive towards Sanders. Miami-dade police officers were there when miccosukee police took the infant to, quote, "Maintain the peace." In a statement, the hospital says, "It's our hospital's policy to cooperate with law enforcement as they enforce court orders." And now word late tonight, after a day-long hearing, baby Ingrid will be reunited with her parents. David, miami-dade police say they only got involved after a miccosukee sergeant asked for their help. But there was no such order, only a tribal order. Now, they're reviewing whether or not it was legal to execute that order in the county. David? All right, Victor, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.