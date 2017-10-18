Transcript for NFL national anthem debate continues

Late today, the NFL commissioner was asked about what the president has said. Is the NFL showing total disrespect for our country? Tonight, Goodell's answer to that. Here's ABC's Adrienne Bankert. Reporter: Commissioner Roger Goodell taking the debate over NFL protests head on. We believe that our players should stand for the national anthem. That's an important part of our game and our moments and we believe in that. Reporter: But no new rules or penalties for those anthem protests. It comes after the NFL revealed it didn't ask players for a commitment to stand. The president this morning taking aim at the league. Tweeting, "The NFL has decided it will not force players to stand for the playing of our national anthem. Total disrespect for our great country." The president this morning tweeted that both you and the league have disrespect for the country. Is he wrong about that, and if so, why? Well, as I just said, we respect our country, we respect our flag, we respect our national anthem. Reporter: NFL officials also not saying whether the league would step in if an owner tried to discipline a player who refused to stand. Instead, committing to more talks. We believe doing the right thing is what you ultimately have to do. And I think listening to our players, understanding our players. Reporter: Late today, the president weighing in again. "Too much talk, not enough action. Stand for the national anthem." We're not looking to get into politics what we're looking to do is continue to keep people focused on football. Reporter: Goodell says only a handful of players are protesting, compared to a few weeks ago. Owners and players are scheduled to meet again within two weeks. David? Adrienne, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.