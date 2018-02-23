Transcript for Former NFL player questioned about threatening Instagram post

To the index of other news tonight, the former NFL par detained in L.A. Former dolphins defensive lineman, Jonathan martin questioned about an Instagram post. Here it is. It includes shotguns and mentions his old high school, and a former NFL teammate accused of bullying him. That school closed today. A painting by Edgar degau stolen from a museum nearly eight years ago, discovered on a bus near Paris. It is worth about $1 million. Authorities found it in a suitcase during a random search of luggage. None of the passengers claimed the suitcase. No surprise there. And Oprah trying to put this to rest. After her speech at the golden globes telling Jimmy Kimmel, it's not going to happen. I'm definitely not running for president. You know that breath when you take when you have done the thing and you sort of stepped out of your box? I was just relieved. Backstage, and they were, like, you're trending. About the speech in really? Oprah with Jimmy Kimmel overnight.

