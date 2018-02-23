Former NFL player questioned about threatening Instagram post

More
Plus, Oprah confirms she isn't running for president on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"
1:03 | 02/23/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Former NFL player questioned about threatening Instagram post
To the index of other news tonight, the former NFL par detained in L.A. Former dolphins defensive lineman, Jonathan martin questioned about an Instagram post. Here it is. It includes shotguns and mentions his old high school, and a former NFL teammate accused of bullying him. That school closed today. A painting by Edgar degau stolen from a museum nearly eight years ago, discovered on a bus near Paris. It is worth about $1 million. Authorities found it in a suitcase during a random search of luggage. None of the passengers claimed the suitcase. No surprise there. And Oprah trying to put this to rest. After her speech at the golden globes telling Jimmy Kimmel, it's not going to happen. I'm definitely not running for president. You know that breath when you take when you have done the thing and you sort of stepped out of your box? I was just relieved. Backstage, and they were, like, you're trending. About the speech in really? Oprah with Jimmy Kimmel overnight.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":53318458,"title":"Former NFL player questioned about threatening Instagram post","duration":"1:03","description":"Plus, Oprah confirms she isn't running for president on \"Jimmy Kimmel Live!\"","url":"/WNT/video/nfl-player-questioned-threatening-instagram-post-53318458","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.